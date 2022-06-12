Advertise With Us
UVA invests $75 million in neuroscience research

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia announced it will invest at least $75 million dollars into a neuroscience effort.

The effort is part of the grand challenges which is part of the school’s “Great and Good” 2030 plan. This money will go towards hiring more talent to do research in the neuroscience field.

“We expect to hire 20 new faculty positions, and 15 postdoctoral positions to come in and complement the skills that we have at the university to make significant advances on the topics that the groups selected to work on,” Vice President of Research, Melur Ramasubramanian said.

These research areas include Alzheimer’s disease, Autism Spectrum Disorder, and developmental neuroscience.

