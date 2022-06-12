UVA Health adds security training session

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Medical Center is adding a round of security training after two acts of violence in the past month in Tulsa and Los Angeles hospitals.

It has a threat assessment team and 24/7 police and security coverage. It already offers multiple safety trainings a year, but is adding a training session for staff to ensure everyone is up to date.

“In the light of these events, we go through training every year, but we are doing an additional training program this month to refresh everyone on our protocols and our emergency notifications, just to make sure everyone feels prepared and feel safe and knows what to do,” CEO of UVA Health Wendy Horton said.

