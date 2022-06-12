James Monroe’s Highland hosts first ever descendants day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first ever descendants day at James Monroe’s Highland connected many including the descendants of 53 men and women.

”I’m standing here today, because my great-great-grandfather was resilient,” Jennifer Saylor Stacy with the Highland’s Council of Descendant Advisors said.

She is the great-great-granddaughter of Edward Ned Monroe, one of the men James Monroe enslaved.

“It’s important for the public to know that we are working hard with Highland and we have been for many, many years and that the work that they see here, when people come to visit, it’s a collaboration,” Stacy said.

The day serves to educate visitors and encourage them to look into history.

“My ancestors have been pushing me it’s like, ‘find out, tell him who I am. Or the parts of me that was here, working here as a slave’,” Francis Scott with the Highland’s Council of Descendant Advisors said.

Scott was born and raised in Albemarle County, but found out two years ago his ancestors were enslaved there.

“Most young folks nowadays, and even some older folks do not know from whence they came. So I’ve been trying to do that. That’s why this is important to get the community involved. know who you are,” Scott said.

Displays showcased different historical organizations and ongoing research.

“The work that we’re doing here is an opportunity to give a voice to the voiceless to recognize that they were here, that they played a critical part of why this country is the way that it is,” Stacy said.

