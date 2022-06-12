Hokies’ season ends with 11-2 loss against Oklahoma in Super Regionals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The best season in program history came to an end for the Virginia Tech baseball team on Sunday, as the Hokies fell 11-2 against Oklahoma in Game Three of their Super Regional in Blacksburg.

The loss denies Tech its first-ever trip to the College World Series.

The Hokies were held to just two hits in the winner-take-all showdown against the Sooners.

After Oklahoma took the lead in the 1st inning with two solo home runs, Virginia Tech answered in the 3rd.

Eduardo Malinowski singled to left for the Hokies’ first hit of the game, and Carson DeMartini followed that with a 2-run home run to right, but that’s all they could manage.

The Sooners hit five home runs, and pounded out fifteen hits.

Virginia Tech finishes the season with a record of 45-14 overall, and its first-ever appearance in an NCAA Super Regional.

