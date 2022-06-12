Cville Pride shares how businesses can be more inclusive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Pride Community Network is sharing what makes the city an inclusive place to live and where it can improve.

The organization offers safe space training which many businesses go through. This includes staff education and adding things like a baby changing table in all bathrooms regardless of gender.

“We don’t live in a vacuum, and being able to interact with allies in a way that makes us feel not just tolerated, but accepted, loved, valued, safe, is really important,” Elena Michaels with CVILLE Pride said.

Some say LGBTQ+ events in Charlottesville can be more inclusive.

“We can’t expect to know people unless we get out and know. We have all these events that go on in Charlottesville, but how much are they really geared to everyone” Charley Burton with CVILLE Pride said. “I think there’s a lot of events that go on in Charlottesville that people of color don’t feel safe, or included and I believe that if you’re not included in things, then you don’t feel safe to go and I think that’s the thing that we also need to work on.”

The organization has many events planned throughout June to celebrate National Pride Month.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.