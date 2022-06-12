CPD: police searching for missing person in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing person. Ryan Becker, an endangered autistic 24-year-old male, went missing from Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. He was last seen at Christian’s Pizza, 118 West Main Street, on June 12, 2022, at 12:30p.m.

According to CPD, Ryan is 5′9″, 200 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing plaid shorts, a denim jacket, and gray shoes. Ryan has glasses and is missing two front teeth.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.

