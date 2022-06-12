Advertise With Us
Charlottesville protestors unite for ‘March for Our Lives’ in response to recent mass shootings

Charlottesville had its own “March for Our Lives” protest Saturday afternoon.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville had its own “March for Our Lives” protest Saturday afternoon. While it looked different than its initial plans, protestors say they still made an impact.

“I appreciate that I live in a place that has enough consciousness to organize something like this, grassroots,” protestor Elsa Spencer said.

Protest organizers at the University of Virginia say they had to halt the plans of what they hoped to be an event with hundreds of people due to planning issues. They then canceled the “official” march but some people still wanted to get out, and express their thoughts.

“I was like, there are still going to be passionate people who want to be in the streets and so as soon as I spotted this crew, I just jumped right out of my seat and joined them,” protestor Ashley Glacel said.

Glacel is in town from Los Angeles, for her husband’s UVA reunion. She made sure to make time for this event.

“Being in the streets matters, it makes a difference, the visibility,” Glacel said.

Kathleen Anderson also joined because she says she wants to make any difference she can. She says it’s her first protest.

“I just felt like this last school shooting was over the top. I mean, everyone has been so upsetting to me but this one, just for whatever reason, made me feel like I had to do something, I had to make my voice heard,” Charlottesville protestor Kathleen Anderson said.

Spencer also joined the group. She says she marched in DC for this same reason back in 2018. She knew she had to make a similar effort this year. She’s an educator in the area.

“As a parent and as a teacher, I feel pretty personally affected and impacted. I mean, but just honestly, as a citizen, right? I mean, the the Uvalde Texas situation was in a school, but the Buffalo recent event was just in the public, right? It was just out and about, so really as a citizen, a teacher, and a parent, I think is how I sort of show up to these things,” Spencer said.

They all say enough is enough, which is ultimately why they all still came out Saturday, even with the initial canceling of the event.

“The reactions of all the people that are driving by, and honking and waving, and flashing the peace sign and giving us encouragement, that part is great. But I feel like nothing is going to change unless the people demand change and that’s us,” Anderson said.

UVA protest organizers say they are planning an even bigger protest here at the university some time in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

