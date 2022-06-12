ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday, June 11 on Dick Woods Road.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to the scene at 3600 Dick Woods Road at 2:05a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Harlan Franklin Shifflett III of Crozet, VA, died at the scene of the crash.

The cause remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the seventh fatal crash investigated by ACPD in 2022. This count does not include fatal crashes that occur in Albemarle County that are investigated by Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.