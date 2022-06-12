Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

ACPD investigating fatal crash on Dick Woods Road

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday, June 11 on Dick Woods Road.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to the scene at 3600 Dick Woods Road at 2:05a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Harlan Franklin Shifflett III of Crozet, VA, died at the scene of the crash.

The cause remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the seventh fatal crash investigated by ACPD in 2022. This count does not include fatal crashes that occur in Albemarle County that are investigated by Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
ACPS bus
ACPS considering public transportation use for students
People walking across West Main St in Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Council scraps West Main streetscape project, losing millions of dollars
Emily Anderson
ACPS teacher wins award for her innovative teaching methods
Mr. Health and Fitness competition
Charlottesville man competing in national fitness competition

Latest News

CFD at the scene of the fire
Authorities investigating fire on Monte Vista Ave.
Sign for Town of Orange Office
Town of Orange prepares to seal time capsule for 150 years
CAFF sign
CAFF recruiting more foster families
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health discusses hospital treatment costs