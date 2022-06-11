Virginia Tech baseball falls 5-4 in Super Regional opener against Oklahoma

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech baseball team fell behind early, and could not come all the way back, as the Hokies dropped Game One of their Super Regional 5-4 against Oklahoma on Friday in Blacksburg.

Tech was playing in a Super Regional for the first time in program history.

The Sooners jumped out to a 5-0 lead, before sophomore Carson Jones got the Hokies on the board with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 6th.

Jack Hurley added a 2-run home run to cut the lead to one in the 7th, but Virginia Tech could not get any closer.

Head coach John Szefc says, “We couldn’t quite get that big knock that we needed. I think the two home runs were big, and we had some good at bats, but we’ll regroup, come back, and even it up tomorrow.”

Hurley adds, “Just got to have a short memory, and realize they have to come out and beat us again tomorrow, and just not letting it happen. It’s a tough group. Mentally, we get over things pretty quickly. I think a lot of us have already turned the page, and we’re looking forward to tomorrow.”

Former Miller School star Drue Hackenberg is expected to get the start on the mound on Saturday.

Game Two of the best-of-three series is scheduled to begin at noon in Blacksburg

