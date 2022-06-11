Advertise With Us
UVA’s Claudio Romero wins NCAA Championship in Discus

UVA's Claudio Romero
UVA's Claudio Romero(UVA)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia junior Claudio Romero won the NCAA National Championship in discus on Friday night in Eugene, Oregon.

The native of Chile recorded a distance of 217 feet, one inch on his second throw of the event, and he bested second place Mykolas Alekna of Cal by one inch.

The national championship is the first of Romero’s career.

He finished in third place in the event in 2021.

