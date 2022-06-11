UVA’s Claudio Romero wins NCAA Championship in Discus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia junior Claudio Romero won the NCAA National Championship in discus on Friday night in Eugene, Oregon.

The native of Chile recorded a distance of 217 feet, one inch on his second throw of the event, and he bested second place Mykolas Alekna of Cal by one inch.

The national championship is the first of Romero’s career.

He finished in third place in the event in 2021.

