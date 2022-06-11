Shower, Downpour and Thunderstorm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A storm passing by will bring showers Saturday morning, then likely a break of dry times, before a scattered shower or a storm develop during the afternoon. Not an all day rain. On Sunday, a quick moving front will cause a new shower or storm. Isolated severe weather is possible.

Heat and humidity make a quick return by early next week! Highs in the low 90s and with humidity, real feel temperatures upper 90s to near 100. As we move into the mid and late week, we will see daily chances for scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Saturday: Morning showers, clouds and sun. Scattered shower or storm for afternoon/evening. Highs 75-80.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm around. Lows low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Turning partly sunny, warmer. Scattered showers or storms during PM. Isolated strong to severe storm. Highs in the 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70. Isolated storm risk

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Stray PM storm. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Stray storms possible. Highs mid to upper 80s to 90.

