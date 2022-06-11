Isolated Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a few weather disturbances which will kick off a scattering of showers, downpours and thunderstorms going into Sunday. Any thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening could cause damaging wind gusts and hail. Along with frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Otherwise, warmer and more muggy.

Heat wave conditions build going through new week ahead. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s over central Virginia. The heat index or feels like temperature will be nearing 100 degrees with the humidity and higher dewpoints.

The region will be on the edge of a high pressure ridge or the edge of the heat wave and this will cause clusters of showers and thunderstorms to ride along it. Active weather at times mid and late week.

Turning drier and more seasonable next Saturday.

Saturday night: Scattered shower and thunder. Mostly cloudy, mild and humid. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: A morning shower and thunder chance. Followed by a break with clouds and hazy sun. A new scattered shower and thunderstorm will form later in the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out. Highs in the 80s.

Sunday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms exit. Patchy fog. Lows in the mild 60s.

Monday: Hazy, hot and humid. Most areas will be dry. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the muggy 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and humid with a shower/storm risk. Highs mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: A mainly afternoon and evening shower/storm chance. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

