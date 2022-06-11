Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Isolated Severe Weather Risk

Heat Wave Builds
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a few weather disturbances which will kick off a scattering of showers, downpours and thunderstorms going into Sunday. Any thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening could cause damaging wind gusts and hail. Along with frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Otherwise, warmer and more muggy.

Heat wave conditions build going through new week ahead. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s over central Virginia. The heat index or feels like temperature will be nearing 100 degrees with the humidity and higher dewpoints.

The region will be on the edge of a high pressure ridge or the edge of the heat wave and this will cause clusters of showers and thunderstorms to ride along it. Active weather at times mid and late week.

Turning drier and more seasonable next Saturday.

Saturday night: Scattered shower and thunder. Mostly cloudy, mild and humid. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: A morning shower and thunder chance. Followed by a break with clouds and hazy sun. A new scattered shower and thunderstorm will form later in the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out. Highs in the 80s.

Sunday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms exit. Patchy fog. Lows in the mild 60s.

Monday: Hazy, hot and humid. Most areas will be dry. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the muggy 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and humid with a shower/storm risk. Highs mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: A mainly afternoon and evening shower/storm chance. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
ACPS bus
ACPS considering public transportation use for students
People walking across West Main St in Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Council scraps West Main streetscape project, losing millions of dollars
Emily Anderson
ACPS teacher wins award for her innovative teaching methods
Mr. Health and Fitness competition
Charlottesville man competing in national fitness competition

Latest News

Shower, Downpour and Thunderstorm Chances
Hotter Next Week
Josh Fitzpatrick's Weekend Update
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Some Showers, Storms This Weekend. Dry Times As Well.