Weather Pattern Change Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remaining dry and comfortable through Friday evening. Tracking the progress of a storm system over the Plains and deep South. As this low pressure area more east, will first spread clouds our way later today and tonight. Followed by rain showers arriving from the west Saturday morning. Not a total washout during the day. However, there will be another scattered shower and storm chance later Saturday afternoon and evening.

Can’t completely rule out a stray shower/storm Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, most areas look to miss out on rain.

Becoming hotter, more hazy and humid next week! A mini heat wave builds Monday through Wednesday.

Shower, downpour and thunderstorm chances will increase late in the next week.

Friday: Sunshine then some clouds. Highs mid 70s to lower 80s.

Friday night: Dry evening. Increasing clouds. Fine for Fridays After Five in downtown Charlottesville. Temperatures falling through the mild 70s. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a scattered shower and thunder around. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. A remote shower/storm chance later in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday and Tuesday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and muggy with isolated shower/storm. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms developing. Partly sunny and humid. Highs in the 80s.

