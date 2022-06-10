Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA Corner Bodo’s Bagels votes not to unionize

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staff members with Bodo’s Bagels on the UVA Corner are voting against unionizing.

The vote came back 8-5 Thursday, June 9.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union says it is, “disappointed by the results, but respects the outcome.”

Employee Kieran Williams says despite the vote, he is already seeing positive changes being made within the company.

“Things will return to normal after a while. We are going to talk more with the owners just about things we wanted to see changed in the first place,” Williams said. “They’re already working on coming up with some ideas that we wanted implemented.”

He says one of the important changes involves the company’s sexual harassment policy, which will now be enforced.

