Town of Orange prepares to seal time capsule for 150 years

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Orange is celebrating its 150th anniversary by collecting items that will be sealed in a time capsule.

“The time capsule is a container that will house various memorabilia, documents, books, postcards, photographs, other things that have been donated to the to the effort,” Orange County Historical Society President Ray Ezell.

Included is a birthday invitation, as well as a wrapped present, which won’t be opened for 150 years.

“If someone could find the future descendant of this little girl to take that little gift and present it to her, or whoever that is 150 years in the future,” Ezell said.

The capsule will not be buried, instead it will be sealed inside a new monument.

“It’s going to be deposited in the base or in the foundation of the Charters of Freedom display that will be erected by the James Madison Museum,” Ezell said. “If someone has something really special and they’re really emphatic about getting it into the time capsule, call the town office and hopefully they can make an arrangement to get it included.”

The capsule is expected to be sealed Sunday, June 11.

