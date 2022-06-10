Some Showers, Storms This Weekend. Dry Times As Well.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a beautiful Friday, clouds quickly rolling in tonight with some showers developing late. A storm passing off to our south, will bring showers for Saturday morning, then likely a break of dry times, before a few showers or a storm develop during the afternoon. Not an all day rain. On Sunday, a quick moving front, could trigger a passing shower or storm, especially from late morning into early afternoon. Temperatures warming back into the 80s Sunday.

Heat and humidity make a quick return by early next week, with highs in the low 90s and with humidity, real feel temperatures upper 90s to near 100. As we move into the mid and late week, we will see daily chances for scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers develop late. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: AM showers, clouds and sun. Few showers or storm for afternoon/evening. Highs 75-80. Lows low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Turning partly sunny, warmer. Stray showers or storms during PM. Isolated strong to severe storm, mainly East of Route 15. Lows upper 60s.

Monday:Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Stray PM storm. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Stray storms possible. Highs mid to upper 80s.

