‘A really big factor is the increased availability of fentanyl’: Region Ten on the overdose crisis

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports deaths in the commonwealth from drug overdoses rose by 15% in 2021, setting a record for a second year in a row.

Drug overdoses killed more Virginians than guns and car accidents combined in 2020, and that trend continued in 2021.

“There’s particular localities where that jump is significant in 2021 for Charlottesville and Louisa,” Rebecca Kendall with Region Ten said.

Drug overdoes more than doubled in both of those localities, according to preliminary data provided by VDH.

“A really big factor is the increased availability of fentanyl in a variety of forms,” Kendall said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine.

“We’re hearing about it being mixed into stimulants, like methamphetamine or cocaine,” Kendall said.

VDH says almost 70% of overdose deaths in 2021 can be attributed to fentanyl.

“The problem with fentanyl is it’s unregulated,” Kendall said. “A very small amount can be lethal.”

Region Ten says it has also been seeing fentanyl mixed with counterfeit prescription medication.

“We want to be able to save lives, and the best way to do that is with access to Narcan, and then trying to get to the bottom of where this fentanyl is coming from,” Kendall said.

Region Ten offers a variety of resources for those facing addiction, including medicated-assisted treatment.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.