Hokies ready for first-ever appearance in Super Regionals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There were not a lot of expectations for the Virginia Tech baseball team before the start of the season.

The Hokies were picked to finish 6th out of seven teams in the ACC Coastal Division.

But they ended up with the best record in the league during the regular season, earned the Number-Four National Seed in the NCAA Tournament, and advanced to Super Regionals for the first time ever.

Head coach John Szefc says, “I’ve seen it before, where a team that didn’t have a ton of national expectations became a national-level team very quickly. It has everything to do with how good the players are, and how well the coaching staff prepares them.”

Tech will host Oklahoma in Super Regionals this weekend.

Junior utility player Nick Biddison says, “There’s nothing we haven’t seen yet. It’s the same game we’ve been playing for the last however many weeks. What we’ve taken from the ACC schedule is that we’re good enough to play with the best, and this is just another weekend to do that.”

Sophomore outfielder Gavin Cross adds, “I think you just prepare well, and trust in each other. You’re playing for Omaha. You just go out there, and play hard, and trust in each other, and good things happen.”

The Hokies will have the advantage of playing on their home field in the best-of-three Super Regional, and they’ll be playing in front of a raucous crowd, as all of the games at English Field are officially sold out.

Sophomore catcher Cade Hunter says, “That’s what you play for. Playing in front of your home crowd, a sellout crowd, and that adds a different type of energy in the ballpark.”

The Hokies never reached this level before, and they were not expected to be here this season, but head coach John Szefc says there’s no limit on his team’s success.

“I don’t really have a high end,” says Szefc. “If we won the national championship in two weeks, it wouldn’t be overly surprising to me, you know? I can’t say that it would be, really.”

First Pitch for Game One is scheduled for Friday at three o’clock in Blacksburg.

