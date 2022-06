Friday’s VHSL State Semifinal Scoreboard

BOYS SOCCER

Class 3 State Semifinals

Tabb 2, Charlottesville 1

Class 4 State Semifinals

WAHS 2, Smithfield 1

Jefferson Forest 3, Great Bridge 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 1 State Semifinals

Riverheads vs. Auburn

BASEBALL

Class 2 State Semifinals

Appomattox County 1, Stuarts Draft 0

John Battle 4, Buckingham 3

SOFTBALL

Class 3 State Semifinals

New Kent 2, Fort Defiance 0

Class 1 State Semifinals

Auburn 3, Buffalo Gap 0

Fort Chiswell vs. Riverheads

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.