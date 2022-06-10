Cost of living Charlottesville on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cost of living in Charlottesville is on the rise, especially when it comes to buying a home.

According to a recent report from doxo, a bill paying company based in Seattle, the cost of living in Charlottesville is 2.1% higher than the state average, as well as 13.7% higher than the national average.

“I’ve seen particularly in the last four months that mortgage interest rates have gone up significantly, and that has impacted buyers decisions,” Jim Duncan with Nest Realty said. “The cost of everything has gone up through inflation.”

Albemarle County and Charlottesville traditionally been more expensive places to live than other parts of the commonwealth.

