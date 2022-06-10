Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Cost of living Charlottesville on the rise

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(MGN)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cost of living in Charlottesville is on the rise, especially when it comes to buying a home.

According to a recent report from doxo, a bill paying company based in Seattle, the cost of living in Charlottesville is 2.1% higher than the state average, as well as 13.7% higher than the national average.

“I’ve seen particularly in the last four months that mortgage interest rates have gone up significantly, and that has impacted buyers decisions,” Jim Duncan with Nest Realty said. “The cost of everything has gone up through inflation.”

Albemarle County and Charlottesville traditionally been more expensive places to live than other parts of the commonwealth.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses new variant detection by at-home COVID-19 tests
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
ACPS bus
ACPS considering public transportation use for students
People walking across West Main St in Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Council scraps West Main streetscape project, losing millions of dollars
Emily Anderson
ACPS teacher wins award for her innovative teaching methods

Latest News

CAFF sign
CAFF recruiting more foster families
Outside of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health discusses hospital treatment costs
(FILE)
Sen. Warner gives update on postal delays in the Charlottesville area
Bodo's Bagels
UVA Corner Bodo’s Bagels votes not to unionize