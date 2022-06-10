Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Authorities investigating fire on Monte Vista Ave.

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a Charlottesville apartment early Friday, June 10.

Firefighters were called to Monte Vista Avenue around 9:30 a.m. There, they found a fire on the second floor of a home. CFD team members say they made a coordinated, aggressive interior fire attack to locate, confine, and contain the fire while searching for victims. No injures have been reported at this time.

The Charlottesville Fire Department says all the people living in the apartment unit have been displaced due to smoke, fire, and water damage.

Police say 34-year-old Charles Gibson was acting suspicious on scene, and some neighbors believe he was involved in the cause of the fire. Police say Gibson made some statements, which they can’t share due to the investigation. Those statements had him detained at the scene.

Gibson was arrested, but not for anything related to the fire. He was brought to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on an unrelated warrant from the county.

