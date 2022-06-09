Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia General Assembly tabling Commanders stadium bill

General Assembly Building (FILE)
General Assembly Building (FILE)(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The General Assembly is tabling for the year legislation intended to lure the Washington Commanders to Virginia. That’s according to a top state lawmaker who sponsored one version of the legislation.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said in a brief interview that there were too many issues to be resolved and controversies surrounding the NFL team for the legislation to proceed. He says it could be reintroduced next year.

The team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses new variant detection by at-home COVID-19 tests
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
ACPS bus
ACPS considering public transportation use for students
People walking across West Main St in Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Council scraps West Main streetscape project, losing millions of dollars
Emily Anderson
ACPS teacher wins award for her innovative teaching methods

Latest News

Summer activity inside Carver Recreation Center
Still time to register for summer camp in Charlottesville
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
Sen. Warner champions $100K grant for Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
Redesign of UVA license plate
DMV offering UVA license plate redesign
Royer and Brown are being indicted for aggravated murder and felony murder, among several other...
Trial set for Valley woman charged with Khaleesi Cuthriell’s death