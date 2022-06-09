Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Still time to register for summer camp in Charlottesville

Summer activity inside Carver Recreation Center
Summer activity inside Carver Recreation Center(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Department of Parks & Recreation is offering up summer programs for the kids.

The department has lots of things for children to do from June 22 to August 12, including traditional camp activities to enrichment clubs.

“That’s running out of five different sites throughout Charlottesville. We’re running it out of Venable, Burnley-Moran, Johnson, Key and Carver,” Program Manager Michelle Bush said. “We have a wide variety of ages that we’re offering programs for this summer, anywhere from ages 3 all the way up to adults and 18 and plus.”

All of the summer offerings include a nutritional breakfast and lunch through the USDA Summer Food Service Program.

“We have a lot of different programs. We’re trying to get back out there after COVID,” Bush said.

Participants will experience traditional active play, indoor and outdoor games, arts, crafts, nature, and science. Financial assistance is available through the Scholarship Program

If you’re interested in signing up for summer programs through Charlottesville Parks and Recreation click here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses new variant detection by at-home COVID-19 tests
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
ACPS bus
ACPS considering public transportation use for students
People walking across West Main St in Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Council scraps West Main streetscape project, losing millions of dollars
Emily Anderson
ACPS teacher wins award for her innovative teaching methods

Latest News

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
Sen. Warner champions $100K grant for Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
Redesign of UVA license plate
DMV offering UVA license plate redesign
Royer and Brown are being indicted for aggravated murder and felony murder, among several other...
Trial set for Valley woman charged with Khaleesi Cuthriell’s death
Senior Statesmen of VA panel
Organizations addressing climate change and working to reduce emissions