Still time to register for summer camp in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Department of Parks & Recreation is offering up summer programs for the kids.

The department has lots of things for children to do from June 22 to August 12, including traditional camp activities to enrichment clubs.

“That’s running out of five different sites throughout Charlottesville. We’re running it out of Venable, Burnley-Moran, Johnson, Key and Carver,” Program Manager Michelle Bush said. “We have a wide variety of ages that we’re offering programs for this summer, anywhere from ages 3 all the way up to adults and 18 and plus.”

All of the summer offerings include a nutritional breakfast and lunch through the USDA Summer Food Service Program.

“We have a lot of different programs. We’re trying to get back out there after COVID,” Bush said.

Participants will experience traditional active play, indoor and outdoor games, arts, crafts, nature, and science. Financial assistance is available through the Scholarship Program

If you’re interested in signing up for summer programs through Charlottesville Parks and Recreation click here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.