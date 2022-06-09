Advertise With Us
Sen. Warner champions $100K grant for Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - About $100,000 is coming to Charlottesville.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner secured a federal grant for the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

”What I hope this grant provides to the greater-Charlottesville community is a little bit more of the history, particularly of the contributions that African Americans have made literally over the decades and over the centuries to Virginia and to America,” Sen. Warner said.

He says it’s important to educate people with the full story of slavery, discrimination, and restitution, something this money will carry out.

