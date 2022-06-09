Meals on Wheels partnering with WillowTree to create app for volunteers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County-based software company is helping Meals On Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle strengthen its relationships with the people it helps.

The nonprofit tested the app WillowTree developed for it Thursday, June 9, while delivering bonus pantry packs to people who rely on its services.

“This isn’t a direction app. It’s a relationship-building app,” WillowTree Engineering Director Timothy Troxler said. “It’s really to help folks build those long-term relationships, and Meals On Wheels really wants to understand are folks doing well.”

The app is still in testing mode.

“I know that it can be a little daunting getting a new app and using a new app, but they’ve made it really beautiful. The experience is really simple, and it will help us out a lot,” MOW Executive Director Robin Goldstein said.

Volunteers log in to the app to see their routes for the day, get directions, as well as give feedback.

“We can find out the doing well, if there was any leftover. So it’s all to help us make the driver experience better and also to to get more information on our clients and make sure they’re doing OK,” Goldstein said.

During Thursday’s test run, volunteers delivered bonus packs, a new initiative Meals On Wheels has with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“We’re helping deliver their reach bags, which is shelf-stable meals to people who can’t get to the food bank. So we have an identified population of folks who can’t leave their houses, so we partnered with them to be able to deliver these meals,” Goldstein said.

WillowTree hopes to officially launch the app by the end of June or early July.

