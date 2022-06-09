LEAP program aims to solarize Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Homeowners now have an opportunity to install solar panels for about 20% below market rates.

The Local Energy Alliance Program is launching Solarize Charlottesville in an effort to help people save on their electric bills.

“It’s an annual program that really helps to make going solar easier and more affordable for homeowners,” Program Director Katie VanLangen said.

It costs between $10,000 to $25,000 to install solar panels. VanLangen says footing that bill can save you money down the road.

“Folks are going to be purchasing the panels for themselves. What we do is we contact installers and installers apply to be a part of the program before it gets started. They submit proposals and we’re able to give a discounted pricing because we have so many people signing up,” VanLangen said.

She says solar panels have helped lower her Dominion Energy bill.

“My last two electric bills have been, I think, the first one was $7 and the second one was $4,” VanLangen said. “Any excess power that is generated is also credited back to your account. So in the Winter when you don’t have quite a sunny day or a sunny week, you’re able to use that excess energy that you might have produced on a really sunny day to power your system in the future.”

The last day to sign up for Solarize Charlottesville is June 30.

