Improving weather with lower humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain and storms are heading east. We’ll see improving conditions today. Partly sunny and breezy with lowering humidity will be on tap. High pressure will keep us dry through Friday. Meanwhile, we are tracking our next system that will move into the region Saturday. An area of low pressure will bring periods of rain throughout much of the day Saturday. Skies are expected to clear Sunday with seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing & breezy, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Periods of rain, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.