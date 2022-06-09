Dry Air Mass Briefly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy overnight over parts of the region, we get a break in the humidity today and Friday!

Drier relative humidity and dew points are arriving from the northwest. Seasonable high temperatures today and tomorrow. Pleasant during the overnight. You can give your AC a break.

Already tracking the progress of a developing storm system over the high Plains out west. This low pressure area will cause severe weather to break out and move southeast into Friday. The overall severe weather risk looks to remain to our south, over North Carolina on Saturday. Our region will be on the northwest, cooler more stable side of the system. We will have rain showers and lower high temperatures.

Improving weather on Sunday. That will be the pick day of the weekend.

Turning hotter and more muggy next week.

Thursday afternoon: Sunshine, a few fair weather clouds. Drier with highs in the upper 70s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower and mid 80s across central Virginia.

Thursday night: Starry sky and comfortable. Lows in the 50s. Patchy fog late.

Friday: Warm sunshine. Comfortable in the shade. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday night: Increasing clouds. Dry for the evening for Fridays After Five. Lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hotter and more humid. Highs near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Isolated storm chance in the heat and humidity.

