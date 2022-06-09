Advertise With Us
DMV offering UVA license plate redesign

By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cavalier fans have a new way to support the University of Virginia.

A new revenue-sharing license plate with the message, “Goo Hoos,” is available to purchase on the DMV website.

“We’re of course very excited to be issuing the new license plate. I’m a UVA grad, so I’m particularly proud about that,” Linda Ford with the DMV said.

It will have the V-Sabre on the left and the words “Go Hoos” underneath the plate number.

A portion of the $25 for the plate will go to support scholarships at UVA. To purchase a plate, visit the link here.

