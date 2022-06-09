Cool Overnight. Pleasant Friday. Showers Return Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dry and refreshing air mass has moved in across the region, setting the stage for a cool overnight with lows well in the 50s. A pleasant and dry Friday, before changes unfold for the weekend.A developing storm will impact the region Saturday to bring a more widespread rain and cooler temperatures in the 70s. Currently a wet Saturday morning is expected. By afternoon, some scattered showers and remaining mostly cloudy. This storm will start to move away Sunday and with sunshine returning, temperatures will climb back in the 80s. Next week will turn hot and increasingly humid with a run of days near or above 90. Some late week storms are expected.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool, breezy. Lows low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain likely, cooler. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Stray storm possible. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, more humid. Some PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Some PM storms. Highs around 90.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.