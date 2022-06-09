Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Building inspectors needed in Charlottesville

Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-area contractor says he is dealing with delays after a building inspection firm suddenly quit, another changed its mind about relocating, and the city not being able to provide inspections.

“We have to make sure all our contractors are licensed to do work in the city and have licensed in the city new work in the city,” Gibson Homes President Wendall Gibson said.

All of that preparation will be for nothing if the city’s inspections are at a standstill.

‘What happens is us as contractors, it hurts. It hurts us as far as trying to get jobs done on time, meaning deadlines and everything etcetera when we file for building permits,” Gibson said. “You have to call for inspections on your ground work, which is put in like plumbing work in the slabs, your slab works then your walls and then as the building is structured you have to call for inspections on your HVAC, plumbing, electrical and your framing inspections.”

The need for adequate inspectors is in high demand for the Charlottesville area.

“I don’t exactly know what’s going on. But something’s got to be done,” Gibson said.

The City of Charlottesville is looking for candidate to fill these vacated positions.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses new variant detection by at-home COVID-19 tests
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
ACPS bus
ACPS considering public transportation use for students
People walking across West Main St in Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Council scraps West Main streetscape project, losing millions of dollars
Emily Anderson
ACPS teacher wins award for her innovative teaching methods

Latest News

Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle (FILE)
Meals on Wheels partnering with WillowTree to create app for volunteers
(FILE)
LEAP program aims to solarize Charlottesville
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs