Building inspectors needed in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-area contractor says he is dealing with delays after a building inspection firm suddenly quit, another changed its mind about relocating, and the city not being able to provide inspections.

“We have to make sure all our contractors are licensed to do work in the city and have licensed in the city new work in the city,” Gibson Homes President Wendall Gibson said.

All of that preparation will be for nothing if the city’s inspections are at a standstill.

‘What happens is us as contractors, it hurts. It hurts us as far as trying to get jobs done on time, meaning deadlines and everything etcetera when we file for building permits,” Gibson said. “You have to call for inspections on your ground work, which is put in like plumbing work in the slabs, your slab works then your walls and then as the building is structured you have to call for inspections on your HVAC, plumbing, electrical and your framing inspections.”

The need for adequate inspectors is in high demand for the Charlottesville area.

“I don’t exactly know what’s going on. But something’s got to be done,” Gibson said.

The City of Charlottesville is looking for candidate to fill these vacated positions.

