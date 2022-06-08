Warm and steamy with scattered storms

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mother Nature is turning up the heat and humidity today. We’ll see partly sunny skies, with scattered showers and storms later today into tonight. Some storms that do develop will have the potential to cause gusty wind and hail. Conditions will improve by Thursday, with lower humidity and sunshine. Our next chance for rain will be Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Clearing & breezy, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

