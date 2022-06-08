Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Showers and storms

Improving late week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a dry and humid start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and warm temperatures. A stalled frontal boundary across the state will be the focal point for showers and storms to develop later today into tonight. Some storms that do develop will have the potential of causing gusty wind and hail. Skies clear for the late week, before more rain arrives Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 80s

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Clearing & breezy, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

