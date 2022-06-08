Showers and storms
Improving late week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a dry and humid start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and warm temperatures. A stalled frontal boundary across the state will be the focal point for showers and storms to develop later today into tonight. Some storms that do develop will have the potential of causing gusty wind and hail. Skies clear for the late week, before more rain arrives Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 80s
Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Clearing & breezy, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
