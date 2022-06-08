Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Scattered Showers and Storms Tonight. Less Humid Late Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some additional scattered showers and storms tonight. Locally heavy rain and lightning with any storm. An isolated severe storm or two is possible, mainly before Midnight. This activity is in advance of an approaching cold front, which will push across the region Thursday morning. Drier conditions for the late week. Breezy northwest winds behind the front will lower the humidity for Thursday and into Friday.

A developing storm will impact the region Saturday to bring a more widespread rain and cooler themperatures in the 70s. Sunday into next week is trending dry. Temperatures set to heat back up by Tuesday and the rest of next week.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Some locally heavy rain. Isolated severe storm possible early. Mostly cloudy, muggy. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Turning mostly sunny, breezy, less humid. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 80s. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain likely, cooler. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, more humid. Highs low 90s.

