Organizations addressing climate change and working to reduce emissions

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, University of Virginia and the Community Climate Collaborative are all working to reduce greenhouse emissions.

The groups came together to address goals at the Senior Statesmen of Virginia in the Rotunda Room at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge.

According to the City of Charlottesville’s Climate Protection Program Manager, Susan Elliott the city has reduced emissions by 30 percent. Elliott says some of the emissions come from homes and buses.

“We do have active outreach in our transit department and trying to encourage people letting them know that riding the bus is free right now,” City of Charlottesville’s Climate Protection Program Manager, Susan Elliott said.

30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in Charlottesville comes from residential, 30 percent comes from commercial, 30 percent comes from transportation, and five percent comes from waste.

Elliott says it’s a team effort to protect the environment.

“Goal that we have adopted are within the city is to reach 45 percent emission reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050,” Elliott said.

It’s a similar story in Albemarle County.

“Between 2008 and 2018 the county reduced emissions by about 10 percent. That was before the county had a climate action plan. Going forwards we need to reduce emissions at a steeper rate,” Albemarle County’s Climate Protection Program Manager, Gabe Dayley said.

Dayley says there quarters of commuters in the county drive alone. Hey says that’s contributing to a climate problem.

“A big way to improve that is to reduce barriers to folks being able to walk, bike and take public transit for when they’re getting around,” Dayley said.

At UVA, the goal is to reach zero emissions by 2030.

The Community Climate Collaborative says it’s working with businesses, transportation services, and kids to promote a cleaner tomorrow.

