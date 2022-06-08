Former director at U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum joining UVA faculty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia says its newest professor is one of the world’s most noted authorities on the Holocaust.

Victoria Barnett will be joining the College of Arts and Sciences and bringing with her an expert’s perspective on the Holocaust. This is a part of the university’s rotating role as the Frank Talbott, Jr. Endowed Visiting Professor. One person is appointed each year and the position switches around the various schools every year.

“I would like to help them know how to understand a history like this, which is not just learning the dates and the events, but reflecting in a deeper sense on what it meant back then,” Barnett said.

Barnett served as director of programs on ethics, religion and the Holocaust at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.

“A lot of my job consisted of working with visiting scholars from around the world and students and faculty from throughout the United States who were studying the Holocaust in the churches and wanted to know more about that,” Barnett said.

James Loeffler, a history professor and director of Jewish studies, helped get her to UVA Grounds.

“We felt that we really need to do what we’re are supposed to do, right, which is engage that topic with critical scholarship,” Loeffler said.

More recently, Barnett has been focusing on inter-religious histories before, during, and after the Holocaust, which she says is still developing.

“It became clear to everyone that this is a really important topic, right? There’s a lot of public ignorance about the Holocaust, even as people refer to it all the time,” Loeffler said.

Barnett says she is looking forward to having conversations with students, and engaging with them on this important history.

“What it could mean for them today, I find that that’s one of the ways in which students sometimes become most engaged, they come with their own questions, and those questions are important to bring out in class and to really talk about,” Barnett said.

Barnett will be teaching at UVA only for the 2022-23 school year. She will have both lecture and seminar formatted courses.

