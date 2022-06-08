Advertise With Us
Doctors visit JABA to inspire their own center in Ghana

Jefferson Area Board for Aging.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for Aging is welcoming the World Health Organization’s Namibia representative and his wife, a pediatrician in Ghana.

Doctors Charles and Isabella Sagoe-Moses visited JABA’s Adult Care Center Wednesday, June 8. They are working to build a similar facility in their home country, and met with staff to learn about the organization.

“We want to see how we can also have something that is sustainable, how we can ensure that it’s adapted to our own situation,” Dr. Charles Sagoe-Moses said.

“Obviously, our center will be just in one little corner of the country, but the need is great. So we see it as a potential learning sight and motivation for others to replicate,” Dr. Isabella Sagoe-Moses said.

Construction and training are still underway, but the doctors hope to finish their center in Ghana by the end of the year.

