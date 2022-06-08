Advertise With Us
Back On Track
CPD investigating break in at ABC Store on West Main St.

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The ABC Store on Charlottesville’s West Main Street is cleaning up Wednesday, June 8.

Police say they responded to an alarm and found broken glass just after midnight. They say about $130 in property was stolen, in addition to damage to the door.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.

