Buford Middle School student moving to the next level

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Eighth-grade students at Buford Middle School are stepping up.

More than 300 students walked across the stage Tuesday, June 7, marking an important milestone.

“You are our future. I believe the late, great Whitney Houston said it best, ‘I believe the children are our future,’” Superintendent Doctor Royal A. Gurley, Jr. said at the event.

These students prevailed over learning obstacles through the coronavirus pandemic.

“The students, faculty, and staff have endured through such a challenging year and they have overcome,” Sheena Washington said.

The auditorium at Charlottesville High School was full of support for these students.

“I think everybody is so grateful that the kids are back together again and we’re grateful for our teachers,” Laura Santiago said. “It’s really a neat feeling.”

“This is a very proud moment for Buford Middle School,” Washington said. “This is one of the most memorable moments that we’ve had this year.”

