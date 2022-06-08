Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

AHS graduate earns national merit scholarship

Renea George playing piano
Renea George playing piano(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One Albemarle High School graduate is on her way to a successful future.

Renea George just turned the tassel Tuesday, June 7, and was notified about her National Merit Scholarship.

“My National Merit Scholarship is funded by the college that I’ll be going to, which is the University of Texas at Dallas,” Renae said.

Her efforts in the band and the classroom helped Ranae stand apart in the application process - 16,000 nationwide - about half are selected. She is the only winner from Albemarle County.

“The first preliminary thing is just taking the PSAT, and my year was a little bit special because the PSAT got canceled for us because of COVID. So I submitted an SAT score as an alternate entry, which you can only do if you haven’t taken the PSAT and I happened to do really well on that SAT. Because of that I was eligible to become a semifinalist,” she said.

Ranae says her teachers and friends all helped her to succeed.

“Thank you to my family, they’ve been super supportive and definitely played a role in pushing me academically and helping me find my own motivation to try my hardest and all the ways that I can,” she said.

The National Merit Scholarship is $750 each year for undergraduate studies.

“That should amount to about 3K by the end of my four years of college,” Ranae said.

She is also getting a full ride scholarship money from the University of Texas at Dallas, which she can use for both undergraduate and graduate studies.

Ranae says she is taking a gap year to teach music in Germany, then she’ll be on her way to Texas.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses new variant detection by at-home COVID-19 tests
Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
ACPS bus
ACPS considering public transportation use for students
People walking across West Main St in Charlottesville
Charlottesville City Council scraps West Main streetscape project, losing millions of dollars

Latest News

(FILE)
Virginia Senators working to push gun legislation forward in Congress
Jefferson Area Board for Aging.
Doctors visit JABA to inspire their own center in Ghana
CPD investigating break in at ABC Store on West Main Street
CPD investigating break in at ABC Store on West Main St.
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers