AHS graduate earns national merit scholarship

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One Albemarle High School graduate is on her way to a successful future.

Renea George just turned the tassel Tuesday, June 7, and was notified about her National Merit Scholarship.

“My National Merit Scholarship is funded by the college that I’ll be going to, which is the University of Texas at Dallas,” Renae said.

Her efforts in the band and the classroom helped Ranae stand apart in the application process - 16,000 nationwide - about half are selected. She is the only winner from Albemarle County.

“The first preliminary thing is just taking the PSAT, and my year was a little bit special because the PSAT got canceled for us because of COVID. So I submitted an SAT score as an alternate entry, which you can only do if you haven’t taken the PSAT and I happened to do really well on that SAT. Because of that I was eligible to become a semifinalist,” she said.

Ranae says her teachers and friends all helped her to succeed.

“Thank you to my family, they’ve been super supportive and definitely played a role in pushing me academically and helping me find my own motivation to try my hardest and all the ways that I can,” she said.

The National Merit Scholarship is $750 each year for undergraduate studies.

“That should amount to about 3K by the end of my four years of college,” Ranae said.

She is also getting a full ride scholarship money from the University of Texas at Dallas, which she can use for both undergraduate and graduate studies.

Ranae says she is taking a gap year to teach music in Germany, then she’ll be on her way to Texas.

