Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

10-year-old charged with 2nd degree murder in woman’s death

Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial...
Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial Day, gave her daughter a bag with a gun and that the girl fired two rounds. Rodgers died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A 10-year-old Florida girl has been arrested more than a week after authorities say she shot and killed a woman who had gotten into a fight with her mother.

The Orlando Police Department said the girl is facing a charge of second-degree murder. She was taken into custody Tuesday and placed with a Juvenile Justice Center.

Authorities say the girl’s mother was arrested last week on charges including manslaughter by culpable negligence.

Officers say the mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial Day, gave her daughter a bag with the gun and that the girl fired two rounds. Rodgers died at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses new variant detection by at-home COVID-19 tests
Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
ACPS bus
ACPS considering public transportation use for students
Belmont Bridge progress
VDOT explains what appears to be unspent millions in Charlottesville

Latest News

As Americans face sticker shock, the U.S. Treasury secretary is calling on lawmakers to take...
Yellen says 'unacceptable' inflation is a global issue
The Princeton School District says they put teacher Kim Neubauer on unpaid administrative leave...
Teacher threw hockey stick at 8-year-old, mom says
The school district put the teacher on administrative leave shortly after the incident and let...
VIDEO: Teacher accused of throwing hockey stick, hitting boy in mouth
A migrant caravan of more than 2,000 people is heading towards the U.S. from southern Mexico,...
More than 2,000 migrants are heading to US in caravan, official says