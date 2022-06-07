Warmer Wednesday - Scattered PM Storms - Severe Threat and Locally Heavy Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy with a few more showers tonight and some areas of fog. Warm and humid Wednesday with scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon and into the night. A few may turn strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts and some spotty large hail, the main threats. In addition, some locally heavy rain with storms. Remain Weather Aware. All of this, ahead of an approaching cold front which will push through early Thursday morning. A drier and seasonable late week. Watching a new storm that will likely bring a good chance of rain to start Saturday. Sunday is trending drier.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers, some areas of fog. Lows low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Turning partly sunny, warm, humid. PM scattered showers and storms. A few possibly severe. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, less humid. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and possible storms. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs near 80. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s.

