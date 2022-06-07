UVA working to repurpose student furniture

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s annual Hoo’s ReUse effort is making an impact across UVA Grounds.

The goal of the program is to reduce the amount of furniture waste and give it to people in need.

“We’re able to give back to the community by supplying these donated goods to folks who need a bed or a desk or whatever item they’re looking for in their house,” Lela Garner, sustainability specialist for student engagement and UVA Office for Sustainability, said.

UVA has a partnership with Goodwill and Refurnished Charlottesville, a nonprofit that helps make this all happen.

Since 2010, more than 238,000 pounds of furniture and other items have been diverted from landfills.

