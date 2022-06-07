Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Health doctor weighs in on protein COVID-19 vaccine

FILE
FILE(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A fourth COVID-19 shot is being considered by the Food and Drug Administration.

Novavax’s protein coronavirus vaccine could be a game-changer for some vaccine skeptics.

Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health says protein vaccines have been used for years to prevent things like hepatitis B and shingles.

“It’s like we’ve always had, but this nanoparticle approach is much better,” Dr. Petri said. “They actually did their tests at the same time as Pfizer and Moderna, but it’s taken forever to ramp up production of this vaccine. So that’s the one thing I don’t know is like how available it’ll be right away.”

The Novavax COVID-19 shot is already approved in parts of Europe now.

“The really good news though, even though these vaccines miss a little bit against omicron, they keep you out of the hospital. They kept me out of the hospital this week, so it’s really good,” Petri said.

Dr. Petri says we’ve going to see a revolution in vaccines for other illnesses over the next decade or two as new technologies continue to evolve.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses new variant detection by at-home COVID-19 tests
Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
(STOCK)
BRHD: High level of COVID-19 transmission in Charlottesville area

Latest News

PVCC event before building
New building breaking ground at PVCC
Hoos ReUse effort
UVA working to repurpose student furniture
Emily Anderson
ACPS teacher wins award for her innovative teaching methods
If you can’t make it to the first clinic, the second is scheduled for June 21.
Augusta Health to add drive-thru vaccine clinics for ages 5-11