Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and cooler than normal temperatures for the rest of the day. A southerly wind will bring higher humidity levels for the next couple of days. Scattered showers and thunder will be possible today and Wednesday. Clearing and seasonal temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunder, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Cloudy, showers, Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Clearing & seasonal, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Clouds & sun, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
