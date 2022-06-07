Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Tracking a cold front

Improving late week
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and cooler than normal temperatures for the rest of the day. A southerly wind will bring higher humidity levels for the next couple of days. Scattered showers and thunder will be possible today and Wednesday. Clearing and seasonal temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunder, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Cloudy, showers, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Clearing & seasonal, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

