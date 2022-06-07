Advertise With Us
A rare kitten considered the ‘unicorn’ of cats has just been adopted

A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.(The Animal Foundation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A rare kitten experts call the “unicorn” of cats has been adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.

The Animal Foundation, located in Las Vegas, announced the adoption of Comet in a Facebook post.

Comet is a male tortoiseshell kitten, according to the shelter.

They said many in veterinary medicine can work years, even decades, without ever coming across a male tortie in person.

Tortoiseshell cats are usually female and rarely male. This is because two X chromosomes are required to produce the coloring of black, orange and yellow or gold, according to cattownoakland.org. Male cats usually only have one X and one Y chromosome. Male torties have an extra X chromosome, making them a rare XXY.

Only about 1 out of 3,000 tortoiseshells are male, and these males are usually sterile, according to the website.

