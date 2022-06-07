Advertise With Us
New building breaking ground at PVCC

PVCC event before building
PVCC event before building(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Tuesday, June 7, ground was broken for the first 100% alternative energy building in the Virginia Community College System.

The Woodrow W. Bolick Advanced Technology and Student Success Center will include robotics, cybersecurity, forensic labs, and student meeting spaces at Piedmont Virginia Community College.

This $20 million project has been in the works for about eight years.

“This is going to be a new 45,000 square foot building and it’s going to completely transform the way we serve our students and the community, and we’re so excited to finally be at this stage and get the project going,” PVCC Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Development Harry Stillerman said.

The building is expected to be completed by early 2024.

“We’re just so excited to finally get this project started. This is really going to transform the way our college looks, the way our campus looks. Mostly, it’s going to allow us to really serve our community in a stronger way,” Stillerman said.

