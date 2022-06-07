Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is drifting east. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today, with showers and a scattered storm. Temperatures will cool to slightly below averages. However, a southerly flow will warm temperatures over the next couple of days, along with higher humidity. Thursday and Friday look nice, before another system brings additional rain to the region on Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.