Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Eye to the sky

Showers and scattered storms
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is drifting east. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today, with showers and a scattered storm. Temperatures will cool to slightly below averages. However, a southerly flow will warm temperatures over the next couple of days, along with higher humidity. Thursday and Friday look nice, before another system brings additional rain to the region on Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses new variant detection by at-home COVID-19 tests
Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
Officials said a civilian called 911 this morning about a body in the water near Huguenot Bridge.
Police: Body recovered from James River ‘presumed’ to be second missing woman
Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet...
Driver in car crash involving train on N. Liberty St. identified
(STOCK)
BRHD: High level of COVID-19 transmission in Charlottesville area

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
More Clouds Arrive Tuesday. Some Showers and Few Storms Through Mid-Week
nbc29 weather at noon
Sunny and great !