Eye to the sky
Showers and scattered storms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is drifting east. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today, with showers and a scattered storm. Temperatures will cool to slightly below averages. However, a southerly flow will warm temperatures over the next couple of days, along with higher humidity. Thursday and Friday look nice, before another system brings additional rain to the region on Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.