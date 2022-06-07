Dominion Energy working on projects to reduce outages, improve reliability

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - June started with thousands of people in the Charlottesville area losing electricity after storms blew through.

Roughly 20 named storms are expected this hurricane season, and Dominion Energy is warning customers there will be more outages.

John Howard-Smith says he is used to the lights going out at his Albemarle County home. He hopes the utility company is serious about keeping the power on.

“I hope it’s something they’re serious about,” he said.

Howard-Smith says even small storms tend to knock out the power, and can keep it out.

“Even recently for just like a mild thunderstorm it was almost 24 hours overnight situation. It’s not usually a quick thing for us,” he said. “It would be nice to feel that we were something of a priority when the power does come back on, because these days when it goes I’m starting to call friends and family to see if I can come stay with them because I know it’s not coming on right away.”

Dominion Energy says it is working on two projects to improve reliability: one is grid hardening.

‘We are replacing poles and putting up stronger poles. We are putting in new wires, more upgraded wires, so that they will be able to withstand when trees fall and things like that,” Peggy Fox with Dominion Energy said.

The other project is an underground program, burying lines in high-outage areas.

“It is data-centered. It’s all about looking at the specific areas that cause the most outages, and usually these are our tree-lined areas,” Fox said. “We will be improving service to approximately 25,000 customers in the Charlottesville area.”

For now, living with power outages is something some customers are used to.

“You kind of get used to it, you plan ahead for it. I have multiple backup chargers and we invested in a small generator and we have tons of water sitting around at all times, but I would rather not feel like I’m in constantly in prep mode for the next outage,” Howard-Smith said.

Dominion Energy says the storm on June 2 caused more than 20,000 outages. It says ongoing grid hardening projects allowed it to restore electricity to almost all customers by 6 p.m. June 3.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.