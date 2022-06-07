Charlottesville man competing in national fitness competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man is competing in a national fitness competition.

Bellamy Brown is taking part in Muscle & Fitness Magazine’s Mister Health & Fitness competition. It raises money for Wounded Warriors, a cause close to Brown’s heart.

“There’s also what’s called a Warrior Vote,” Brown said. “This is money that you’ve contribute that goes to the Wounded Warrior side of things, and for those who support veterans, wounded veterans, and the military in general, this is a great way to give back and have that spread across different areas.”

Brown is a Marine, and says he will donate $1,000 each to five nonprofits in Charlottesville if he wins the competition. The nonprofits are: Bennett’s Village, City of Promise, Birth Sisters of Charlottesville, Child Health Partnership, and ReadyKids.

If you want to vote for him, the link can be found here.

